Apache (NYSE:APA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apache from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58. Apache has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other news, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,822,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apache by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 945,212 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,280,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apache by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apache by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

