ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.98-6.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

ANSS stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.15. 1,002,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $215.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.50.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $118,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

