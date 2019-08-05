Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.28. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

