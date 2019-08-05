Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

7/26/2019 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Echo Global Logistics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

7/8/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

7/8/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

7/1/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2019 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ECHO traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. 210,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Get Echo Global Logistics Inc alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.