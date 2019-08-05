Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Target Price at $29.86

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 3,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,821. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $528.90 million, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

