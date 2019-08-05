Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $96.67

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CL King lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in LCI Industries by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.