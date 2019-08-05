Analysts Set HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target at $28.27

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on HUYA in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,585. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91. HUYA has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $34,971,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $31,815,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $25,078,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 732,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

