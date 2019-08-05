Analysts Set Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Price Target at $9.58

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 817,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,175,179. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,920,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 764,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 380,226 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,005,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,416,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

