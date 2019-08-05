Analysts Set $11.38 Price Target for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at $199,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $252,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.17. 9,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,828. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 100.84% and a net margin of 65.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

