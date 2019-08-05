Analysts Anticipate Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 237,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,789. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $386.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

