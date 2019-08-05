American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. Sells 57,438 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. 2,252,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.27. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 28.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 46,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 56.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

