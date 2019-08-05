American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

NYSE:ARA traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 67,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.