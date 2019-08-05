American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,945 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,656,000 after buying an additional 655,288 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 57,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 623,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,841,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $3,174,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

