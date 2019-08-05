American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,075,000 after acquiring an additional 481,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,455,000 after acquiring an additional 131,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,014,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,697,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

