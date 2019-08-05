Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 90,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, James Ralph Scapa sold 62,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,578,303.49.

On Monday, June 3rd, James Ralph Scapa sold 83,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $3,085,182.00.

ALTR stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,026.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,689 shares of the software’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

