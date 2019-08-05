AllSafe Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 20% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $137,569.00 and $191.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,445,329 coins and its circulating supply is 7,800,377 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.