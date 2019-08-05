Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Allot Communications has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLT opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $241.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.70. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46.

ALLT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

