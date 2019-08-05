Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ARLP stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 87.70%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,094,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,538,000 after acquiring an additional 490,984 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $7,919,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 368,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

