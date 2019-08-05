Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and United Insurance (NYSE:UIHC) Head to Head Analysis

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alleghany alerts:

This table compares Alleghany and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 4.04% 2.53% 0.82% United Insurance -2.09% -2.94% -0.67%

81.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Alleghany does not pay a dividend. United Insurance pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Alleghany has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alleghany and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 2 2 0 2.50 United Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alleghany currently has a consensus target price of $700.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. United Insurance has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.47%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Alleghany.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $6.89 billion 1.42 $39.53 million $16.13 41.85 United Insurance $723.94 million 0.67 $290,000.00 $0.38 29.76

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alleghany beats United Insurance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2018, it owned approximately 125 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.