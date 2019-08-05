Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.77. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 10,435 shares changing hands.

AXU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alexco Resource stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.