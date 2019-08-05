Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ARE traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. 5,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,274. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.67, for a total transaction of $1,195,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,712 shares in the company, valued at $70,435,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $279,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,950 shares of company stock worth $1,538,474. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,302.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 730,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

