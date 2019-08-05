Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells $551,301.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $551,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $142.67. 774,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,302.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 730,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

