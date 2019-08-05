Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) will be posting its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.
Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). On average, analysts expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.51. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
About Alder Biopharmaceuticals
Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.
