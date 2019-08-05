Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.52

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 936844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.77.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

