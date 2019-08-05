Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Sells $289,242.76 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AKAM stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.