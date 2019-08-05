Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

