Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.50 ($12.21).

EPA:AF opened at €9.83 ($11.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.59. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

