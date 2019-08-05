Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.81. 36,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,729. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Laidlaw set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

