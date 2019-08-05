Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $1.20 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kuna and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00240968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.01329757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00101708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDAX, Binance, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinrail, Kuna and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

