Aegeus (AEG) Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Aegeus has a total market capitalization of $66,908.00 and $4,409.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aegeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00236827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01308111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00103055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 38,743,606 coins and its circulating supply is 33,813,778 coins. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aegeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aegeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.