Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.38 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.38 EPS.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 469,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

