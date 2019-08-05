Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $141.07

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.07 and last traded at $141.38, with a volume of 149489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 217.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 176.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 74.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

