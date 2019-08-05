Adelphoi (ADL) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $139,922.00 and $483.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00236480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.01320251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00103415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

