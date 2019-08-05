AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACRX. B. Riley began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 2,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,223. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

