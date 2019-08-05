Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to post $27.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $3.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 635.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year sales of $37.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $53.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.06 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $115.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean George sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,726 shares of company stock worth $2,519,969. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $41.60. 22,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,206. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.26 and a quick ratio of 19.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

