ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 348.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 879,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,799,000 after purchasing an additional 585,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 177,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACAD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

