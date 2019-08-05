ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in ABIOMED by 12.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in ABIOMED by 1.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 108,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 6.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $202.53. 474,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.01 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

