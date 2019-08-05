Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 135,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $565,000.

ANF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

