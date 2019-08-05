Abcam’s (ABC) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.16) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,395.84. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

