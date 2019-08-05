AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB SKF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AB SKF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB SKF from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. AB SKF had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

