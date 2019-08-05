79,460 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Myriad Genetics comprises 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 952,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 126.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,201. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.