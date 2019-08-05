$734.18 Million in Sales Expected for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) to announce $734.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.35 million. Legg Mason posted sales of $758.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of LM stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. 35,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,827. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $957,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,644.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 69.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 312,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 11.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

