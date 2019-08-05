$7.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $7.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $127.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $135.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $90.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $28,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 119,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Xencor by 49.2% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,435,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,015,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

