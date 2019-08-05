58,058 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. 6 Meridian raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,756.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,065. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $59.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

