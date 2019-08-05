$488.63 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report sales of $488.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the highest is $491.00 million. Match Group posted sales of $421.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. Match Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $84.00 price target on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.41. 2,217,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,203. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Match Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $79.30.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

