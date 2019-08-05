$443.44 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $443.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.01 million to $452.00 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $416.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,586.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,009,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 230,093 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

