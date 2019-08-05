4,400 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,507 shares of company stock valued at $134,609,837. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

