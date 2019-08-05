416,050 Shares in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Acquired by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 416,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Waitr accounts for 2.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.54% of Waitr at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.68 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Waitr in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

WTRH stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.