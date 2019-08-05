3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Raised by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $4.91 on Monday, hitting $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,408. 3M Co has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

