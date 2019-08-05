$347.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report $347.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.44 million. Cubic posted sales of $296.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

CUB traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.19. 7,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,330. Cubic has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34.

In other news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.25 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles acquired 2,716 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.80 per share, for a total transaction of $162,416.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,371 shares of company stock worth $742,609. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cubic by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cubic by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth $205,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

